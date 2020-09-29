Out on 99 - Ishan Kishan joins rare list in IPL

Ishan Kishan MI

Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard notched up one of the best partnerships of IPL 2020 during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kishan and Pollard strung a blazing 119-run stand off just 51 balls as Mumbai Indians came back in dramatic style but Royal Challengers Bangalore held their nerve as they clinched the Super Over in dramatic circumstances to notch up a tense win.

Ishan Kishan slammed nine sixes and two fours while Kieron Pollard was at his absolute best as he blasted a 20-ball fifty and he ended up on 60 off 24 balls with three fours and five sixes. In the final over bowled by Isuru Udana, Mumbai Indians needed 19 runs and they managed just two runs off the first two balls. However, Ishan Kishan blasted two sixes but in trying to attempt a third six, he miscued the slog and was caught at deep midwicket to be dismissed for 99.

The 2016 Under-19 World Cup captain became the third player after Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw to be dismissed for 99 in the Indian Premier League and it was heartbreak for the youngster, who was playing his first match in IPL 2020 after being ruled out of the first couple of games due to injury.

Shaw and Kohli on 99

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was the first individual in the IPL to be dismissed for 99 and it took place in the 2013 edition of the tournament. In the game against Delhi Daredevils, Kohli was batting on 76 when the final over was bowled by Umesh Yadav. After a couple, he hit two fours and two sixes as he reached 98. However, when he tried to take a couple, he fell short by one run and was tragically run out on 99.

The next individual to be dismissed on 99 was Prithvi Shaw in the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. Kolkata Knight Riders were boosted by yet another show from Andre Russell as he hit 62 off 28 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders reach 185. In response, Prithvi Shaw smashed 50 off 30 balls but in the final over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, he mishit a short ball and was caught for 99 as the game went into the Super Over and Delhi Capitals emerged victorious.

The other individual who was stranded on 99 was Suresh Raina in the game for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2013. Raina was on 85 when he started the Super Over but on the final ball, he got a free-hit and he needed a six to reach his century. However, he could only manage a four and he was left unbeaten on 99 as Chennai Super Kings reached 223/3 to win by 77 runs.