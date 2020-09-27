IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik to swap these KKR players to get Rabada, Iyer and Ashwin from Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after losing their first to Mumbai Indians (MI) made a strong comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they won by 7 wickets in IPL 2020 match No. 8 in Abu Dhabi.

However, despite having strong players at hand, it does not the KKR captain Dinesh Karthik will let go of an opportunity to swap players with other franchises.

So when R Ashwin - on his show - asked, if given a chance in a hypothetical scenario, which three Delhi Capitals (DC) players he would like to exchange, Karthik said these names.

“I’ll give you a hypothetical scenario. In the movie Pandavar Bhoomi, there’s one family. So you have to the opportunity to adopt three and give me three to adopt,” Ashwin asked Karthik in his Youtube show 'Hello Dubaiaah'.

Also read IPL 2020: Dominant Delhi Capitals crush CSK by 44 runs

Karthik first named South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada. “From your team Rabada. I’ll give Lockie Ferguson and take Kagiso Rabada

Asked to name the other two cricketers, Karthik said he would swap Nitish Rana with Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine with Ashwin.

“Another player... Who’s our No. 3? Nitish Rana. So I’ll give Nitish Rana to Delhi take Shreyas Iyer. Sunil Narine for R Ashwin,” Karthik added.

Ashwin was overwhelmed after hearing his name being taken and said called it ‘a like for like replacement.’

“Heart’s been touched. He’s an opener too but I’m like for like replacement. Thank you so much,” said Ashwin.