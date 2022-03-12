Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi tomorrow, to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM after Holi

Just a few days after BJP made history and retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the swearing-in ceremony, sources said, of the new government is likely to take place after Holi i.e. March 18.

Uttar Pradesh's acting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Delhi on Sunday, sources added. He will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Yogi Adityanath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. Following the massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath on Friday also held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath is also all set to be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 percent vote share.

Meanwhile, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has also made a list of actions to be implemented as it prepares for its second term in the state.

Preparations to implement the promises made in its 'Sankalp Patra' - party's manifesto for the state - in the first cabinet meeting after the new government is formed have begun.