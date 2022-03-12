Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba thanks PM Modi for evacuating 4 Nepali nationals from Ukraine

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for evacuating four Nepali nationals from war-torn Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

"Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the #OperationGanga," tweeted PM Deuba.

Notably, amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Indian authorities, along with rescuing Indian citizens in the war-torn country, are also extending their help to the foreign nationals stranded there. Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga', according to government sources.

As per the sources, India had rescued nine Bangladeshis from Ukraine. Further, a Pakistani student, Asma Shafique, who was also rescued by the Indian authorities, had thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and PM Modi for their support.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday lauded authorities who facilitated the smooth conduct of 'Operation Ganga' launched by India to bring back students from war-hit Ukraine.

Indian students, who were stranded in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, arrived in the country on special flights yesterday. "Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging," Jaishankar said in a statement. The External Affairs Minister also thanked all those who facilitated the smooth operations of Operation Ganga.

"Operation Ganga, undertaken at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered due to both leadership and commitment," Jaishankar said.