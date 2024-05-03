Twitter
Cricket

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans eye revenge against RCB in reverse fixture

Follow live score from match 52 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and GT here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are preparing for their second match in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Less than a week has passed since the two teams faced off in Ahmedabad, where RCB emerged victorious with a nine-wicket win. This time, GT is set to take on RCB at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, seeking redemption.

In their previous clash, Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 84 off 49 balls and Shahrukh Khan's quickfire 58 off 30 balls propelled GT to a competitive total of 200. However, Will Jacks' remarkable century off just 41 balls and Virat Kohli's 70 off 44 balls led RCB to a swift victory in 16 overs. Despite this win, RCB finds themselves at the bottom of the points table, while GT sits two spots ahead in eighth place.

Another loss would effectively end RCB's chances of making it to the playoffs, as they have only secured three wins out of 10 matches in the tournament so far. On the other hand, GT has won four out of their 10 matches and will be in a precarious position if they fail to secure a victory in the upcoming match.

  • 03 May 2024, 10:20 PM

    RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

  • 03 May 2024, 10:19 PM

    RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans from Bengaluru. Stay tuned for latest updates.

