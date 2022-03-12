DNA Special: What is the reason behind Yogi Adityanath's rising stature in BJP?

Today we will analyse the growing stature of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi first became king and now after this victory, he has started looking like an emperor. Today we will tell you whether Yogi has become the third-largest leader in BJP after Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah?

Till now BJP had the position of number one and number two. Number one is Prime Minister Modi and number two is Amit Shah. From politics to common parlance, it was said that Modi and Shah mean number one and number two in BJP and after that all the other leaders are equal. That is, there was no place for number three in BJP.

Then why did Uttar Pradesh's election results have brought Yogi Adityanath to such a position that he is being called number three in the party after Modi and Amit Shah? One thing is said enough about Yogi Adityanath in political circles that now Chief Minister's shoes are too short for him to fill.

Today after PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath is the second biggest face of Hindutva in BJP.

Notably, Lal Krishna Advani was the biggest face of Hindutva at the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, later as Advani tried to appear secular, Modi became the biggest face of Hindutva and now CM Yogi is slowly becoming the biggest face of Hindutva.

Yogi is completely different from other Chief Ministers of BJP in many ways. Whether elections are held in Tripura or Kerala in South India, he is sent to all the states as BJP's star campaigner.

Like PM Modi, CM Yogi can also never be accused that he is in politics for his family and personal interest. The politics of both the leaders are completely dedicated to their country.

Yogi Adityanath is 49-years-old. He is also two years younger than Rahul Gandhi, who is called the youngest leader of Congress. Rahul Gandhi is 51 years old.

Whereas BJP's numero uno Prime Minister Modi's age is 71 years and number two Amit Shah is 57 years old.

Another thing to note is here is that the stature of a leader in any party is known by his experience and his efficient leadership. Before 2017, the image of Yogi Adityanath was that of a firebrand leader of Hindutva. However, after running the government in Uttar Pradesh for five years and then returning in such a wonderful way, he has also established himself as an able administrator. This image was created by Prime Minister Modi at one point in time when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

On Friday, Mayawati also explained by writing a letter about the defeat of BSP in Uttar Pradesh. It is written that because of BJP's anti-Muslim election campaign, 20 percent of Muslim votes got united in favor of Samajwadi Party, and seeing the Muslim community united, Hindu voters also organised and voted for BJP due to which BJP won and other parties lost.

Despite getting only one seat in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati is repeating the same mistake, due to which her party lost the election.

It is evident now that Prime Minister Modi has broken the bonds of caste politics and yesterday a new vote bank was seen in the elections, which is double V - vote bank of development but Mayawati is still blaming the vote bank of castes for her defeat, barring development and other issues.

Yesterday we told you about two types of leaders in politics. The first are Grassrooters and the second are Parachuters. Grassrooters can only go up and Parachuters can only come down. And in these elections, people sent down the leaders indulging in family politics.