'Yet another lie, deceipt and deception': Indian Army rejects Pak allegations of using cluster ammunition along LoC

The Indian Army on Saturday strongly rejected Pak allegations that it used "cluster ammunition" along the Line of Control (LoC), calling Islamabad's remarks yet another "lie, deceipt and deception".

Responding to tweets by Pakistani officials, the army said, "Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with multitude of weapons to assist them."

It said that India, during numerous Directorate of Military Operations-level talks, has maintained the right to respond.

"Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by Pak Army. Allegations of firing of cluster bombs by India is yet another Pak's lie, deceipt and deception," the army said in a statement.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a tweet "strongly condemned" what he said was "blatant use of cluster ammunition" by Indian security forces along the LoC.

"Strongly condemn the blatant use of cluster ammunition by Indian Security Forces targeting innocent civilians along the Line Of Control. This is clear violation of the Geneva Convention & International Laws," he said in a tweet.

Pakistan Army's spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also alleged that the Indian Army was using cluster bombs.

"No weapon can suppress the determination of Kashmiris to get their right of self determination. Kashmir runs in our blood. Indigenous political freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris shall succeed, IA," Ghafoor tweeted from the official account of DG ISPR.

Cluster bombs explode mid-air releasing several small explosives. These bombs can be fired from land or air.

Indian and Pakistani Armies have traded heavy fire along the LoC in the last few days.

An Indian Army jawan was killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri's (Jammu Kashmir) Sunderbani sector on Tuesday.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in retaliatory action by the Indian Army when the neighbouring country's forces violated ceasefire in Tangdhar-Keran sector.

Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations on Thursday, a day after India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan High Commission, seeking investigation into the heinous acts of "killing of innocent civilians in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces."

(With ANI inputs)