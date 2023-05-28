Search icon
Wrestlers' protest: Police file FIR against Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and others

Wrestler's protest: The police said 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

The Delhi Police on Sunday booked the organisers of the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar and their supporters on charges of rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty after some of them were detained while marching to the new Parliament building. The police said 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar.

According to a senior police officer, the FIR has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC have also been invoked. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were among those detained.

