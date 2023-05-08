Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Wrestlers' protest: AAP workers stage protest in Nagpur, demanding arrest of BJP MP, WFI chief

AAP workers staged protest in Maharashtra's Nagpur city to demand the arrest of BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Wrestlers' protest: AAP workers stage protest in Nagpur, demanding arrest of BJP MP, WFI chief
APP stages protest in Nagpur in support of wrestlers | Photo: PTI (Representative))

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Monday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Nagpur city to demand the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Expressing solidarity with wrestlers staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, AAP workers led by their Vidarbha convenor gathered at the Variety Square in the city and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over inaction against Singh. 

The protesters said humiliation of athletes will not be tolerated. AAP Nagpur city convenor Kavita Singhal demanded that Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, be immediately arrested and removed from all posts held by him. 

Read: Delhi excise scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 23

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding action against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor. On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations against the WFI chief, who has denied the charges.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, check photos of stunning outfits worn by celebs on 'champagne carpet'
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 688 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.