Delhi excise scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 23

Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 23 in money laundering case related to the excise scam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Delhi excise scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 23
Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended | Photo: PTI

A Delhi court on Monday extended till May 23 the judicial custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge MK Nagpal extended the custody of the AAP leader after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court noted the submission of the Enforcement Directorate's Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta, who submitted that the agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet against the accused, which is scheduled for consideration on May 10.

The court had earlier dismissed Sisodia's bail plea, saying "the case of economic offences has serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volumes of his involvement in the commission of the said offence". On the ED on March 9 arrested Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Read: Delhi Metro introduces new ticketing facility for commuters, check details

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

