Delhi Metro introduces new ticketing facility for commuters, check details

Delhi Metro: DMRC is also mulling over introducing mobile-based QR tickets by May end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

The Delhi Metro has introduced QR code-based paper tickets for travel. This facility is now available on all lines from Monday, May 8. Commuters will now be able to use it apart from the tokens.

DMRC has also upgraded its AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates and token/customer care counters to support the QR-based paper tickets. By May end, DMRC is also mulling introducing mobile-based QR tickets. This would eliminate the need for physically purchasing the tickets at the stations/counters.

How to use QR tickets at metro stations:

Passengers will be able to enter from the station where the QR-based Paper Ticket (non-refundable) has been issued. Entry from stations other than the issuing station is not permitted.

Passengers will be able to enter within 60 minutes from the time of issuance of the ticket.

At present, the ticket will be issued station-wise only, i.e., from one station to another station.

If the passenger wants to exit from any intermediate station i.e., prior to the destination station, AFC gates will not open. A free exit ticket will be issued to the passenger and old ticket will be retained by the Customer Care operator.

If a passenger wants to exit from any station beyond the destination station, the AFC gates will not open. Applicable surcharge equal to the less amount (difference
of fare), if any, will be collected from the passenger.

The Customer Care operator will then issue an Exit Ticket for the purpose and will retain the old QR-based Paper Ticket.

Any Phone image/copy of QR based Paper ticket and passengers with such image/copy shall be treated as without valid ticket and shall be dealt as per existing Business Rules of DMRC.

