'Would have ended my life': Nalini Sriharan's first reaction as she walks out of jail after 3 decades | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

On Saturday, inmates from Tamil Nadu's Vellore Jail who had been convicted in the murder of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi were released. One of the prisoners, Nalini Sriharan, stated in her first reaction after leaving Vellore that she had survived for thirty years because of her faith of innocence.

“It was a hellish experience in prison during these 32 years. My conviction that I am innocent has kept me alive all these years,” she said, according to PTI. “Otherwise, I would have ended my life. Do you think I have murdered the former Prime Minister?" further added. One day after the Supreme Court allowed the acquittal of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini claimed that seventeen murder charges had been brought against her.

Nalini visited the Vellore Central Prison after being released from prison to visit her husband Murugan. She was escorted by the police earlier that day to sign at the Katpadi police station. She was transferred to the Vellore prison later in the day to complete the necessary paperwork for her release.

In addition, Nalini appreciated the Tamil Nadu people for their support over the last 32 years as well as the state and federal governments. Nalini also stated her intention to go to London to be with her daughter and become a homemakerto her husband and mother to her daughter. Nalini stated that on Sunday she would address the media in Chennai during a press conference.

In the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Supreme Court released six prisoners, including Nalini. The apex court has freed T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, V Sriharan alias Murugan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, and Ravichandran alias Ravi on Friday in addition to Nalini. In May of this year, the court used its authority granted by Article 142 of the Constitution to order the release of A G Perarivalan.

The top court bench noted on Friday that the six had served more than three decades in prison in connection with the case and declared that their behaviour during this time, during which they also completed their education, was satisfactory. The fact that Nalini was a woman was taken into the court's consideration.

(With inputs from PTI)