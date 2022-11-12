Search icon
Telangana: B-school student assaulted on camera in hostel, BJP says forced to chant Allah Hu Akbar

Telangana, Ranga Reddy district: The police have registered an FIR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Ranga Reddy, Telangana viral video

A student in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district was brutally thrashed by his seniors and allegedly made to chant 'Allah Hu Akbar' (Allah is the greatest) on camera. Several videos of the brutal assault went viral on social media. The Bharatiya Janata Party has called the assault an act of terrorism and demanded action against the culprits.

The videos show several men assaulting the victim -- identified as Himank Bansal -- inside a room. They punched, kicked, and slammed the cowering man who is apologizing profusely and urging them to spare him. Unmoved, the group keeps on the assault.

In a purported video, Bansal chants Jai Mata Di and Allah Hu Akbar. Another man then climbs atop him and thrashes him.

ANI reported that the assault took place inside a hostel room of the ICFAI Business School at Dhonthanpally village, Ranga Reddy.

The victim is a first-year student of the law undergraduate program.

The incident took place on November 1.

The police have registered an FIR.

DNA can't independently confirm the veracity of the videos. 

BJP leader Kapil Mishra claimed the mob was trying to lynch the student inside the campus.

"Pure hate and Hindu phobia. Attempt to mob lynch student inside a college campus. Beating a young kid and forcing him to chant Allah hu Akbar. This is terrorism," he tweeted.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, BJP leader, also tweeted about the issue.

"Himank Bansal studying in IFHE Hyderabad assaulted and forced to chant "Allah Hu Akbar" on campus by senior students of another religion. IFHE comes under the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency of Owaisi but not a single word by him yet," he added.

