Meet Haziq Nasri, 14-year-old crorepati who owns Lamborghini, Land Rover, Chevrolet Camaro

14-year-old millionaire boy has shared video of his collection of luxurious, expensive cars includes, Lamborghini and Range Rover.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity recently, and often stories of people becoming millionaires go viral. One such story, which had a 14-year-old youngster claiming to be a millionaire, recently went viral on social media.

He has purchased a number of expensive vehicles with his millions he made on the bitcoin market. This Bitcoin millionaire recently shared video of his collection of cars on social media. His collection of luxurious, expensive cars includes, Lamborghini and Range Rover.

This boy's name, according to the Daily Star, is Haziq Nasri. Nasri, a Malaysian citizen, makes investments in the crypto market. Nasri, a 14-year-old, has earned bitcoins worth millions of rupees. Haziq purchased his first vehicle when he was only 10 years old.

READ | 'Till 9 pm': Kerala bride signs 'contract' with future husband, allows him to go out with friends

On social media, Haziq Nasri has more than 44, 000 followers. He recently uploaded a video showcasing his collection of expensive cars, and the video quickly went viral. In the video, Nasri says, "Let's show off my automobile collection as a 14-year-old bitcoin millionaire." 

Nasri claims to be well-versed in cryptocurrencies and to be one of the exclusive group of young people profiting from the growth in digital currencies. In a Tiktok video, Nasri claimed that at the age of just 10, he spent half a bitcoin on a Toyota IQ car.

Nasri had purchased a Range Rover Sport Autobiography by the time he was 12 years old. This automobile is currently priced at about Rs 1.8 crore.  In his video, Nasri also flaunted a blue Ferrari FF. Additionally, a yellow Lamborghini Aventador was spotted parked close.

According to Hajik Nasri, he purchased all the cars over the course of four years. He is currently considering purchasing a Chevrolet Camaro. Numerous users of Tiktok have commented on Nasri's video. Many people applauded him, and others claimed that Nasri had displayed his father's auto collection.

READ | Viral video: Vande Bharat Express passenger breaks internet, plays 'Vande Matram' on train

 

Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
