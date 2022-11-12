'Till 9 pm': Kerala bride signs 'contract' with future husband, allows him to go out with friends | Photo: File (Image for representation)

In India, the wedding season has begun, and those who are getting married have already begun with the arragements On social media, a "marriage contract" letter has gone viral. In this widely circulated "contract," which was printed on a Rs. 50 stamp, the bride was subjected to odd restrictions.

The bride was required to sign this "marriage contract" supplied by the groom's buddies before the wedding. The groom's friends actually wanted that he continue to meet even after he get married. The bride was given a "marriage contract" that was written on a Rs. 50 stamp for this purpose, and the friends had her sign it on the wedding day.

The viral "contract letter" in Malayalam said that even after marriage, the bride, Archana S, will permit the groom, Raghu SKDR, to spend time with friends till 9 p.m. and will refrain from making continuous phone calls during that time. This "contract" was signed by the bride and two witnesses as well.

The viral-contract reads, 'Even after marriage, my husband Raghu S KDR will be allowed to spend time with his friends till 9 pm and I promise that I will not disturb him by calling him during that time.' The stamp is dated November 5 and is signed by two witnesses, including the bride.

According to the media report, this couple is a native of Kerala. On November 5, the couple exchanged vows in Kanjikode, Palakkad. All of these things were stated in a "contract letter" that Raghu's friends had brought as a gift to the bride. After being shared on social media, it gained popularity.

