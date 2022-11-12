Viral video: Vande Bharat Express passenger breaks internet, plays 'Vande Matram' on train

Screen Grab

The Vande Bharat Express was launched on November 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fifth of these trains to run in India. A video captured on board the special train has just gone viral and is sure to make you feel proud to be an American.

A video of a Class 12 student from Bengaluru playing the national song, "Vande Mataram," on the flute on board the Vande Bharat Express has gone viral. Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway administrator, uploaded a video of a young man playing the flute as the train travelled through scenic countryside. There are also some respectful passengers who are listening to the music.

In the Twitter post, Ananth Rupanagudi captioned, “Aprameya Seshadri, a 12th student from Bengaluru, playing the wonderful Vande Mataram tune on the flute!”

This video now has over 7,500 views, which indicates that it has piqued the curiosity of quite a few people. The audience was blown away by Aprameya's abilities, and they had nothing but positive things to say about his performance. Others have lauded the new Vande Bharat express for having a cabin that is very pleasant.

Internet user have praised Aprameya Seshadri performance and have commented in the video. One Twitter user said, “Beautiful flute, god bless him.” Another user said, “I love this vande Bharat initiative. It gives a modern look to our trains.”

Also, READ: Viral video: Lioness jumps inside safari vehicle and THIS happens next

Connectivity between Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru is expected to improve with the launch of the country's fifth Vande Bharat Express. The train has 14 comfortable cars, all of which include automated doors, an on-board Wi-Fi hotspot, a GPS-based audiovisual passenger information system, and plush seating.

The planned time for the Vande Bharat train's 479-kilometre journey is 6 hours and 40 minutes. By making daily life in the South more convenient, this project will help to stimulate economic growth and expansion of trade.