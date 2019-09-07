With ASEAN in focus, EAM ends Indonesia trip, in Singapore next

In Indonesia, Jaishankar met his counterpart, the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

With a focus on enhanced engagement with ASEAN, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in Singapore after concluding a three-day visit to Indonesia.

In Indonesia, Jaishankar met his counterpart, the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Both sides adopted the Terms of Reference of the Joint Task Force meeting on Andaman-Aceh connectivity. The first meeting of the Joint Task Force will take place in Indonesia in November.

Last year, PM Narendra Modi visited Indonesia and during his meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, both sides discussed connectivity between India's Andaman Islands and Indonesia's Aceh province, including cruise ship connectivity.

The Indo-Pacific was in focus during Jaishankar and Marsudi's meet. Indonesia has played a crucial role in the adoption of the 'ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific".

"Our Shared Vision of Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific agreed during Prime Minister's visit last year, is a recognition that India and Indonesia, as two major economies in this region need to develop synergies to harness the potential and meet the challenges that the region faces," Jaishanker said.

Adding, "We have the commonality of interest in working together on the Indo-Pacific concept within EAS and I underline to the Minister that we definitely see ASEAN Centrality as a prominent feature of our approach to the Indo-Pacific."

New Delhi has also joined Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand-Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) as the first Dialogue Partner as the invitation of Jakarta.

In Singapore, where is he from 6 to 10, he will be co-chairing the 6th Meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with Foreign Minister of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. He will also call on Singapore's Prime Minister & Deputy Prime Minister.

"The two sides will review the whole range of bilateral issues and provide the direction for further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries," a ministry of external affairs release said.

PM Modi has visited Singapore several times since he first took office in 2014. Singapore was the first country in the world to join RuPay card, which is an Indian payment gateway like Visa or MasterCard.