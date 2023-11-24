Headlines

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in India, here's why

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

'Will they now send notice...': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Rahul Gandhi's jibe on India's World Cup loss

Viral video: Fearless teen and elderly man team up to rescue massive python, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

Viral video: Fearless teen and elderly man team up to rescue massive python, watch

'Opposition has done nothing except...': CM Ashok Gehlot's attacks BJP

Teams with most 200+ runs in T20I

Biggest T20 run chases by India

Bowlers who conceded most runs in ODI in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Anil Kapoor was missing from Animal trailer launch in Delhi

This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

HomeIndia

India

'Will they now send notice...': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Rahul Gandhi's jibe on India's World Cup loss

Earlier in the week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, indirectly hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India's World Cup final loss.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will now send notices to everyone after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence for Team India's loss to Australia in the World Cup Final match. "

It was said by people...Will they now send notice to everyone, as it was trending on social media? Rahul Gandhi said the people were already saying...," Baghel said while speaking to ANI on Thursday at Rajasthan's Nathdwara on the last day of campaigning.

Earlier in the week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, indirectly hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India's World Cup final loss. "Our guys were playing well, they would have won the World Cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said while campaigning at Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday.

READ | Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Drilling halted after technical snag in Auger drilling machine

Speaking about Congress' electoral prospects in the ongoing assembly elections in five states, Baghel said, "We will form the government in all five states." On the BJP's prospects in the assembly elections, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that the party has already lost in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, they have no footprint in Telangana and they are trying to instigate the people in Rajasthan.

"They have already lost Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. They have nothing in Telangana. They are trying to instigate the people of Rajasthan but that is not going to work. The central government is responsible for the high prices," Baghel said. Being optimistic about the Congress' win in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said, "People will vote for their own good on November 25 and when they think of themselves, they will obviously vote for Congress."

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'guarantees' on the final day of campaigning in Rajasthan, Baghel said no one trusts him. "His (Amit Shah) guarantee has not been guaranteed. Who will trust them? No one trusts him," he said.

READ | This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

Throwing a volley of questions at Shah, Baghel said, "How much black money has she recovered from foreign soil? How much black money is there in the country? How many people have become employed? Have farmers' incomes doubled? Has the country prospered because of GST? All the businessmen are crying." 

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3. Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

'You mean so much...': Mohammad Shami shares heartwarming note for his mother post World Cup final loss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE