'Will they now send notice...': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Rahul Gandhi's jibe on India's World Cup loss

Earlier in the week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, indirectly hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India's World Cup final loss.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will now send notices to everyone after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence for Team India's loss to Australia in the World Cup Final match. "

It was said by people...Will they now send notice to everyone, as it was trending on social media? Rahul Gandhi said the people were already saying...," Baghel said while speaking to ANI on Thursday at Rajasthan's Nathdwara on the last day of campaigning.

Earlier in the week, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Barmer, indirectly hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Narendra Modi stadium was the reason behind India's World Cup final loss. "Our guys were playing well, they would have won the World Cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said while campaigning at Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday.

Speaking about Congress' electoral prospects in the ongoing assembly elections in five states, Baghel said, "We will form the government in all five states." On the BJP's prospects in the assembly elections, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that the party has already lost in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, they have no footprint in Telangana and they are trying to instigate the people in Rajasthan.

"They have already lost Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. They have nothing in Telangana. They are trying to instigate the people of Rajasthan but that is not going to work. The central government is responsible for the high prices," Baghel said. Being optimistic about the Congress' win in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said, "People will vote for their own good on November 25 and when they think of themselves, they will obviously vote for Congress."

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'guarantees' on the final day of campaigning in Rajasthan, Baghel said no one trusts him. "His (Amit Shah) guarantee has not been guaranteed. Who will trust them? No one trusts him," he said.

Throwing a volley of questions at Shah, Baghel said, "How much black money has she recovered from foreign soil? How much black money is there in the country? How many people have become employed? Have farmers' incomes doubled? Has the country prospered because of GST? All the businessmen are crying."

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3. Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73.