Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Drilling halted after technical snag in Auger drilling machine

Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, trapped for 11 days, to be brought out.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was put on hold again Thursday after the platform on which the equipment is mounted developed some cracks, in yet another setback to the effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside.

The rescue workers will “stabilise” the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed, officials said.

Live updates:

Here is the late-night visual from outside the tunnel. Drilling work was halted after a technical snag in the Auger drilling machine. Till now, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel

