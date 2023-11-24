Headlines

This South film got banned in two countries even before its release, know the shocking reason

Mathew Devassy, played by Mammootty, is a retired bank manager who decides to enter local panchayat elections. Unexpectedly, his wife Omana, played by Jyothika, shocks everyone by filing for divorce, claiming that Mathew is a homosexual.

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Malayalam megastar Mammootty has recently given the superhit film Kannur Squad, after which fans are eagerly waiting for his next film. But, some countries may not get to see his upcoming film Kaathal. Actually, Mammootty and actress Jyotika's Kaathal - The Core has been banned in two countries even before its release, which may shock many fans.

Mammootty and Jyotika's film, which was released on November 23, 2023, has been banned in Qatar and Kuwait due to the inclusion of homosexual content. This setback is a big challenge for the film business. This isn’t the first time that an Indian film has faced this fate in these countries.

It is noteworthy that Jyothika is going to be seen playing the lead role in a Malayalam film after a decade. Kaathal is directed by Jeo Baby and written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skeria, produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Companies.

About the film, Jeo Baby said, "It is for the first time that I am working on a script that is not my own. But I heard the story and I liked it and felt that it would be good if Mammukka played the lead and he too liked it. We were considering options for his wife and Mammukka suggested Jyothika".

Kaathal - The Core 

Mathew Devassy, played by Mammootty, is a retired bank manager who decides to enter local panchayat elections. Unexpectedly, his wife Omana, played by Jyothika, shocks everyone by filing for divorce, claiming that Mathew is a homosexual. The film explores the politics of society’s mindset towards homosexuals

