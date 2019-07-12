Will increase 'interoperability, information-sharing' with Indian military: top US General

Modi and Trump (Reuters)

The Pentagon will prioritise increasing the interoperability and information-sharing capabilities with India's military and bolster continuity of the defence ties with New Delhi, a top American General has told lawmakers.

General Mark A Milley, who has been nominated as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in response to written questions for his confirmation hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"If confirmed, my strategy would be to continue to bolster and maintain continuity of the defence relationship with India through our existing bilateral military-to-military dialogues as well as participation in senior level meetings such as the 2+2 ministerial," General Milley said on Thursday.

"Specifically, I will prioritise increasing our interoperability and information-sharing capabilities with the Indian Armed Forces," he added.

The US recognised India as a 'Major Defence Partner' in 2016. This allows India to buy more advanced and sensitive technologies from America on par with that of the closest allies and partners of the US, and ensures enduring cooperation in the defence sector.

If confirmed by the Senate, Milley would replace General Joseph Dunford as Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Gen Milley, currently the US Army's Chief of Staff, has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Colombia.

In Afghanistan, he served as the Commanding General, International Security Assistance Force Joint Command and Deputy Commanding General, US Forces.