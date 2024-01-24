Why ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur asked his officers to remove all cots, beds from CM residence, read interesting story

When the discussion turned to arranging sleeping arrangements for the night, Karpoori Thakur requested one of his relatives to vacate his bed for the respected teacher.

Karpoori Thakur served as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time from December 22, 1970, to June 2, 1971. People admired his simplicity, and being a grassroots leader, he often had visitors at his home due to various issues. His relatives frequently visited as well. Once, during a visit from his ancestral district Samastipur, a teacher from his school days came to meet him in Patna.

When the discussion turned to arranging sleeping arrangements for the night, Karpoori Thakur requested one of his relatives to vacate his bed for the respected teacher. Although the bed was made available, the relative felt uncomfortable. Facing such situations was common for Karpoori Thakur, as he dealt with numerous visitors and guests. Despite the bed being vacated, the next day Karpoori Thakurgot to know about it.

He immediately called his private secretary and instructed him to summon all government officers, including watchmen and guards, and have them return all the government cots and bedding from his official residence. From that day forward, he decided to sleep on the floor.

Senior journalist Surendra Kishore, who was his private secretary at that time, wrote that officers were called and all government cots and bedding were taken away. Since then, Karpoori Thakur slept on the floor, bringing a significant change to his lifestyle.

According to Surendra Kishore, when Karpoori Thakur, stepped down from the position of Chief Minister, he did not want his family to stay with him in Patna. His income was limited, and he spent about 20 days a month traveling outside Patna on tours within Bihar. Therefore, he instructed his private secretary to ask his family to move to their ancestral village, Pitaunjhia.

Even though he did not wish for it, the private secretary had to convey this message. After that, all of Karpoori Thakur's family members moved to the village. In the village, their family profession was that of a barber. Despite Karpoori Thakur being the Chief Minister, his father, Gokul Thakur, continued with the traditional occupation. Karpoori Thakur never discouraged him from doing this work; instead, he supported and encouraged him.