Why ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur asked his officers to remove all cots, beds from CM residence, read interesting story

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ramayan's Lord Ram Arun Govil 'disappointed' after attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: 'I didn't get...'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Meet director whose 13 out of 16 films were blockbusters, made several actors superstars but...

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

HomeIndia

India

Why ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur asked his officers to remove all cots, beds from CM residence, read interesting story

When the discussion turned to arranging sleeping arrangements for the night, Karpoori Thakur requested one of his relatives to vacate his bed for the respected teacher.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karpoori Thakur served as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time from December 22, 1970, to June 2, 1971. People admired his simplicity, and being a grassroots leader, he often had visitors at his home due to various issues. His relatives frequently visited as well. Once, during a visit from his ancestral district Samastipur, a teacher from his school days came to meet him in Patna.

When the discussion turned to arranging sleeping arrangements for the night, Karpoori Thakur requested one of his relatives to vacate his bed for the respected teacher. Although the bed was made available, the relative felt uncomfortable. Facing such situations was common for Karpoori Thakur, as he dealt with numerous visitors and guests. Despite the bed being vacated, the next day Karpoori Thakurgot to know about it.

He immediately called his private secretary and instructed him to summon all government officers, including watchmen and guards, and have them return all the government cots and bedding from his official residence. From that day forward, he decided to sleep on the floor. 

Senior journalist Surendra Kishore, who was his private secretary at that time, wrote that officers were called and all government cots and bedding were taken away. Since then, Karpoori Thakur slept on the floor, bringing a significant change to his lifestyle.

According to Surendra Kishore, when Karpoori Thakur, stepped down from the position of Chief Minister, he did not want his family to stay with him in Patna. His income was limited, and he spent about 20 days a month traveling outside Patna on tours within Bihar. Therefore, he instructed his private secretary to ask his family to move to their ancestral village, Pitaunjhia.

Even though he did not wish for it, the private secretary had to convey this message. After that, all of Karpoori Thakur's family members moved to the village. In the village, their family profession was that of a barber. Despite Karpoori Thakur being the Chief Minister, his father, Gokul Thakur, continued with the traditional occupation. Karpoori Thakur never discouraged him from doing this work; instead, he supported and encouraged him.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

Meet actor known as 'Lord Ram's son', quit films at 13, worked in World Bank, heads Rs 1400-crore company, lives in...

Kangana Ranaut sparks dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti, photos from Ram Mandir go viral

'I can’t compete because...': Boxing legend Mary Kom retires

Myanmar army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE