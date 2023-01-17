Search icon
'Why calling it a security lapse?': Rahul Gandhi after man tries to hug him during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Punjab Congress chief also said the man came near Rahul Gandhi after a security check.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, a man rushed and tried to hug Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, the man was quickly pulled away by the party workers. Later, some called it a security breach. 

Though the Congress leader did not call it a security breach. While talking to media in Hoshiarpur, Gandhi said, "I could see a person who came to hug me, I don't know why you are calling it a lapse. There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people checked him and he was just excited."

A video of the incident during the Yatra has also surfaced on the internet which shows a man in a yellow jacket coming towards Rahul Gandhi and trying to hug him.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief, Amarinder Singh Raja also refuted the claim of a security breach. "There was no security breach, people just want to meet Rahul Gandhi & he welcomes them, the man came near him after the security check and was very excited to meet Rahul Gandhi so suddenly hugged him," Raja told ANI.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Punjab's Tanda on Tuesday. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 last year, will end in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the tricolour there.

