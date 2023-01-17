Babar Azam breaks SILENCE amid sexting scandal as leaked intimate chats, videos go viral

File photo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is facing tough time off the field as his alleged private chats and videos with a woman, who is rumoured to be the girlfriend of a Pakistani cricketer, went viral on social media on Monday.

The authenticity of these chats and videos cannot be established but it would not be wrong to say that they created a storm on the internet with many saying that the leaked content were real. But there are many who are claiming that these videos and chats are fake and are leaked on social media to hamper the image of Babar Azam.

Amidst all the hullabaloo, Babar took to Twitter and Instagram and posted a photo of him with a caption: "Doesn't take too much to be happy."

According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to sack Babar as the captain of Test side after Pakistan’s lacklustre show in the Test under his captaincy.

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that Babar’s position in Pakistan team is 'weakened'.

"Cricket is my blood and I watch cricket matches and read about cricket all the time. And from what I see Babar Azam’s position in the team is being weakened," Misbah told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.