Who was Umesh Pal, allegedly shot dead at behest of Asad Ahmed's father Atiq Ahmed? Case explained

Umesh Pal was shot at and the target of crude bomb attacks, outside his house. The suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal include gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his wife, their two sons, brother Ashraf, and others.

The Uttar Police Special Task Force (STF) shot and killed mafia don Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed in an encounter on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the Umesh Pal murder investigation.

During an incident in Jhansi, the UP STF killed 2 feared gangsters, including Asad, Atiq&#39;s son, and Ghulam. Asad and Ghulam were both on the UP police&#39;s most wanted list and were both carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward on their heads.

Who was Umesh Pal?

Lawyer Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead on February 24 near his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagra. Umesh Pal claimed that on February 28, 2006, he was kidnapped under threat of force because he wouldn't backtrack and give in to Ahmed's pressure.

After defeating former MP Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Khalid Azim to win the Allahabad (West) Assembly seat in his first election, Lawmaker Raju Pal was assassinated a few months later.

According to a report, Atiq Ahmed provided Guddu Muslim with Rs 8 lakh some time ago when the latter's condition was grave and he had fallen ill. In an effort to repay Atiq Ahmed for his assistance, Guddu Muslim attacked Umesh Pal with explosives.

Vijay Chaudhary, also known as Usman, was shot and killed by Prayagraj Police on March 6 after they claimed he was connected to the murder of Umesh Pal. According to the police, he was the one who shot Umesh Pal first, and the shot was caught on CCTV.

This was the second encounter with the murder of Umesh Pal. A native of Kaushambi named Arbaaz had been shot and killed by police earlier on February 27. He died near the Dhoomanganj police station. According to police, he was operating the getaway SUV that moved the attackers away from the scene of the crime on February 24.