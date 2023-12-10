Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?

Vishnu Deo Sai resigned as MP after being elected as an MLA from the Kunkuri constituency in the Chhattisgarh elections 2023.

Vishnu Deo Sai has been named the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. This decision was taken in the BJP legislature party meeting held in Raipur on Sunday. The 59-year-old is the prominent tribal face of the BJP. He is also a former MP and former Union Minister. Sai was elected as an MLA from the Kunkuri constituency in the recently concluded elections in Chhattisgarh. He won the seat with a total of 87,604 votes.

Sai was the Union Minister of State for Steel in the first Modi government. Back then, he was a Lok Sabha MP representing the Raigarh constituency of Chhattisgarh. He also served as state president of BJP for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022.

Born to a farmer's family in Bagia village of Jashpur district, Sai did his higher secondary schooling at Loyola Higher Secondary School at Kunkuri, Jashpur. Sai's political career started when he was elected unopposed Sarpanch in the village Bagia.

He is also a member of the BJP's national working committee. The BJP won a clear majority by winning 54 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. The Congress ended with 35 seats, down from 68 it won in 2018.

