Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and her successor to lead BSP?

The 28-year-old holds the official position of BSP's national coordinator and has been in charge of the party’s affairs in Rajasthan since last year.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and Former UP CM Mayawati named her nephew Akash Anand as her successor during a party meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

In his bio on social media X, he describes himself as "A young supporter of Baba Saheb's vision".

In August this year, Anand's presence at the state-level review meeting held in Lucknow was seen as another proof of his evolving stature in the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati had presided over that meeting to review the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

That month, Anand also led the party's 14-day 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay Sankalp Yatra'. Anand garnered media limelight when Mayawati declared that her nephew would be a part of the Bahujan Samaj Party movement.

Who is Akash Anand?