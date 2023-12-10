Headlines

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and her successor to lead BSP?

The 28-year-old holds the official position of BSP's national coordinator and has been in charge of the party’s affairs in Rajasthan since last year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and Former UP CM Mayawati named her nephew Akash Anand as her successor during a party meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

The 28-year-old holds the official position of BSP's national coordinator and has been in charge of the party’s affairs in Rajasthan since last year.

In his bio on social media X, he describes himself as "A young supporter of Baba Saheb's vision".

In August this year, Anand's presence at the state-level review meeting held in Lucknow was seen as another proof of his evolving stature in the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati had presided over that meeting to review the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

That month, Anand also led the party's 14-day 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay Sankalp Yatra'. Anand garnered media limelight when Mayawati declared that her nephew would be a part of the Bahujan Samaj Party movement.

Who is Akash Anand?

  • Akash is son of Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar.
  • In 2017, she introduced Akash to the senior party leaders as an MBA graduate from London and informed them that he would also be involved in party affairs.
  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he handled the political campaign strategy of the BSP chief. He also addressed his first political rally that year, seeking support for the Samajwadi Party-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, when a 48-hour campaign ban was imposed on Mayawati by the Election Commission.
  • He was made national coordinator of the BSP in 2019.
  • In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, he handled the social media of the party during the election campaign.
  • His name also appeared in the second place in the list of BSP’s star campaigners for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

 

