Who is Sudipto Sen, director of controversial film The Kerala Story? All about ISIS, ‘love jihad’ plot

Sudipto Sen, director of The Kerala Story (Photo - Twitter)

Upcoming film The Kerala Story has kicked up a political storm in the state, with the Congress party and other political outfits demanding a ban on the screening of the film because of its controversial plot which revolves around ISIS recruitment in Kerala as well as ‘love jihad’.

The Kerala Story is written and directed by filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who has come out and defended his movie multiple times, saying that the story of his controversial film is based on a real incident where 32,000 women allegedly disappeared and joined ISIS.

The plot of The Kerala Story revolves around the lives of four women who were brainwashed and tricked into joining ISIS and also shows a subplot of ‘love jihad’, which has been a controversial topic with political tussle being sparked because of this.

Who is The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen?

Sudipto Sen is a director and writer who made his debut in the film industry in 2006. Sen has mostly worked in independent production films, and The Kerala Story has become his most awaited film yet, gathering even more pre-release traction than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Sudipto Sen made his directorial debut with a movie called The Last Monk, which was based on a woman who came from a line of elite people and eventually joins Buddhism and moves to Ladakh for a life of peace and tranquility.

Other movies directed by Sudipto Sen are Lucknow Times, Gurujana, and In The Name Of Love. The Kerala Story is the first mainstream film being directed by Sudipto Sen, which will get a nationwide release across movie theatres.

Sudipto Sen came forward to defend the facts portrayed by his movie, where it was claimed that 32,000 women had joined ISIS in Kerala between 2016 and 2018. Sen said that 32,000 was an arbitrary figure but has some facts to prove the claims.

READ | The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says 'it will be the biggest prize' if people like his film