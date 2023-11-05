Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wanted Khalistani terrorist behind Air India attack threat?

Gurpatwant Singh has recently released a video issuing a threat to Air India flights on November 19, urging all Sikhs to avoid taking any flights on the airlines.

As India-Canada relations are currently on the mend after the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the country has received a terror threat from designated terrorist and Khalistani leader Gurpantwant Singh Pannun, who is currently wanted in India.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threat in a recently surfaced video, saying that the Air India flights on November 19 should not be boarded by any member of the Sikh community, warning of violence and loss of life.

Pannun threatened to blow up the Air India flight on November 19, which is on the same day as the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final. The Khalistani terrorist termed the World Cup as the “World Terror Cup”, saying that is a reminder of the oppressing of the Sikhs.

Gurpatwant said in the video, “We are asking the Sikhs not to fly Air India on 19th November. On 19th November, there will be a global blockade and the Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after 19th November. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India. The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on the 19th of November.”

Who is Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Being one of the most prominent and senior leaders of the Khalistan movement, Gurpatwant Pannun is the legal advisor and spokesperson for group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which advocated for a separate country for the Sikh community in India.

Pannun has claimed responsibility for several terror incidents across India, and went into hiding after several Khalistani leaders were killed. He also called for the killing of Indian diplomats overseas, citing human rights violations of the Sikh community.

The Ministry of Home Affairs of the Indian government declared Pannun a wanted criminal and terrorist in July 2020, and is currently facing 22 criminal cases and sedition charges in India.

