Headlines

‘Don’t travel by Air India on November 19…’: Khalistani terrorist warns of ‘attack’, released threat video

Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it

‘Ye hazy hazy lamhe’: Netizens start meme fest as Delhi’s AQI worsens

Hamburg airport in Germany closed after hostage situation as man breaches security

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Don’t travel by Air India on November 19…’: Khalistani terrorist warns of ‘attack’, released threat video

Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it

‘Ye hazy hazy lamhe’: Netizens start meme fest as Delhi’s AQI worsens

Inspirational quotes by Virat Kohli on his birthday 

10 life-lessons by IAS Divya Mittal

Indian cricketers who acted in movies 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Hadd hai cheapness ki': Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel brutally trolled for being seemingly intimate on Bigg Boss 17

Elvish Yadav detained in Kota, walks away after questioning in connection with snake venom case: See photo

Shantanu Anam talks about his film Dilli Dark, importance of film festivals for ‘content-driven’ movies | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

‘Don’t travel by Air India on November 19…’: Khalistani terrorist warns of ‘attack’, released threat video

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun has released a threat video where he is asking all Sikhs to avoid travel by Air India on November 19, insinuating an attack.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the relations between India and Canada were strained due to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar, a threat video has been released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, warning Sikhs not to travel in Air India flights on November 19.

A new video of Gurpatwant Pannun has surfaced on social media, insinuating an attack on Air India flights, urging all the people of the Sikh community not to get on Air India flights as “their lives would be in danger” on November 19.

In the now-viral video on social media, the Khalistani terrorist can be heard saying, “We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, don't travel by Air India or your life will be in danger.”

Gurpatwant Pannun, who is currently wanted in India for anti-national activities, further claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed.

Pannun warned of an attack on the same day as the final match of the ICC World Cup 2023, as he pointed out in the video. Previously, the terrorist had released a video threatening violence against India, citing the example of Palestine.

Dubbing the World Cup 2023 the “World Terror Cup”, Pannun said that the international cricket tournament has been highlighting atrocities against Sikhs by Indians for several years.

The terrorist further asserted that he will continue with his Khalistani agenda despite all the arrest warrants against him. Pannun said in the video, “We are going to break the backbone of the Indian economic system and we are going to balkanize India."

Previously, the Khalistani terrorist had threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an attack, saying that a similar situation as the Israel-Palestine war could erupt in India.

READ | Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Cloudy conditions await clash at Eden Gardens, check weather forecast

Elon Musk, British PM Rishi Sunak talk about China, killer robots and meaning of life; watch video

Mrunal Thakur reacts to reports of marrying Telugu actor, says 'sorry to break your hearts'

PAK vs NZ, WC 2023: Fakhar Zaman shines as Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE