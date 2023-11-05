‘Don’t travel by Air India on November 19…’: Khalistani terrorist warns of ‘attack’, released threat video

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun has released a threat video where he is asking all Sikhs to avoid travel by Air India on November 19, insinuating an attack.

After the relations between India and Canada were strained due to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar, a threat video has been released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, warning Sikhs not to travel in Air India flights on November 19.

A new video of Gurpatwant Pannun has surfaced on social media, insinuating an attack on Air India flights, urging all the people of the Sikh community not to get on Air India flights as “their lives would be in danger” on November 19.

In the now-viral video on social media, the Khalistani terrorist can be heard saying, “We are asking the Sikh people not to fly via Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, don't travel by Air India or your life will be in danger.”

Gurpatwant Pannun, who is currently wanted in India for anti-national activities, further claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would remain shut on November 19 and that its name would be changed.

Pannun warned of an attack on the same day as the final match of the ICC World Cup 2023, as he pointed out in the video. Previously, the terrorist had released a video threatening violence against India, citing the example of Palestine.

Dubbing the World Cup 2023 the “World Terror Cup”, Pannun said that the international cricket tournament has been highlighting atrocities against Sikhs by Indians for several years.

The terrorist further asserted that he will continue with his Khalistani agenda despite all the arrest warrants against him. Pannun said in the video, “We are going to break the backbone of the Indian economic system and we are going to balkanize India."

Previously, the Khalistani terrorist had threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an attack, saying that a similar situation as the Israel-Palestine war could erupt in India.

READ | Israel-Hamas war: How international laws apply to conflict and how both sides have already broken it