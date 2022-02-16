Who is Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai? Know all about actress who was accompanying him during fatal accident

On Tuesday night, Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who had been named in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day last year, died in a road accident.

Police had earlier said that Deep Sidhu's car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bathinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling rammed into a trailer truck at 9.30 pm, the police said. His woman co-driver - his girlfriend Reena Rai - escaped in the accident.

Sidhu was declared 'brought dead' at the Kharkhoda hospital in Haryana's Sonipat district. Soon after the news of Deep's death came out, pictures of him with Reena went viral on social media. Reena and Deep's Valentine's Day post was also among those being heavily shared online.

Who is Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai?

According to media reports, Reena Rai is an actor based out of the United States. She was also Deep's co-star in the Punjabi film titled 'Rang Panjab'. Reena's Instagram bio reads that she won Miss South Asia 2014 and that her upcoming film is titled 'Desi', also starring Deep Sidhu.

It was only last year that Deep Sidhu had expressed his love for Reena on his official Instagram account. Sharing a picture with Reena, Deep wrote, "You stood by when the whole world was against, protected me, held my respect, gave me strength, prayed for my cause and freedom but what truly has touched my heart and soul when you paused your life for me, you being there means a lot for me, your love and support is beyond any description, you are beyond my words and I truly feel blessed to have a soul like you in my life, I just wanna say I love you (sic)."

Notably, Deep Sidhu was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January 2021. He was bailed out in April. In February last year, Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence case in 2021. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort. The farmers were protesting against three (now repealed) farm laws.