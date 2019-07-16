What's your excuse? JNU security guard Ramjal Meena will now study Russian language on the campus he guarded

Ramjal Meena, a 33-year-old security guard at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), will soon become a student at the prestigious university where he was employed.

Meena overcame all odds and found enough time for himself while he worked at the JNU and took care of three children and cracked the university entrance exam which has proved difficult for a lot many candidates who appeared in the exams held in May.

Meena, who has been employed at JNU for last five years, says he studied every day after work. His hard work paid off after he saw his name in the list of qualified candidates for BA (Honours) course in the Russian language.

"I have cleared the entrance examination for BA in the Russian language. Now, I will study the Russian language here in the university," Meena who hails from Bhajera village of Karauli district in Rajasthan told ANI.

"I want to visit Russia one day. I want to see its culture and lifestyle. Russia is a good country. India also purchases a lot of defence equipment from Russia," he said.

Meena had an endless struggle during the course of his journey to what he has been able to achieve today. The financial crunch and family responsibilities forced Meena, who has a Masters in Political Science from Rajasthan University, to discontinue his studies.

"I saw the educational environment here when I started working in November 2014. Then started thinking about joining the varsity as a student," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Meena was preparing for government jobs, like many of his colleagues, and was also helped by JNU students. He says that he used mobile apps to check current affairs daily and also received study materials from students who got to know about his ambition.

"As part of my job, I used to engage with students and professors from the campus. Everyone here encouraged me," he said.

Talking about the reason why he had to quit studies, Meena said, "I was a bright student from the beginning. I used to secure the first position in my class. I passed Class XII examination from a government school in 2000. Thereafter, I took admission in BSc at Rajasthan University. Due to financial problems, I left studies in the first year and I started helping my father who worked as a daily wager."

"Meanwhile, I got married and became a father. I have a lot of responsibilities including repaying loans which my father had taken for my sisters' marriage," said Meena, who used to earn Rs 50-Rs 60 daily while working with his father as a daily wage worker.

From November 2014, Meena started working as a security guard in the JNU. He, however, continued his education and completed his graduation through the distance learning programme. He then went on to earn a Masters degree in Political Science from Rajasthan University.

"When I started working at the university, I felt that all my dreams were coming true. I decided that I will complete my studies here. I used to study for six hours every day at home and between my duty hours. That is how I cleared the entrance examination," he said.

While he is happy that he will now attend classes at the JNU, he is worried about the future of his children for whom he is the only support as the lone breadwinner of the family.

"Though I am very excited to pursue the Russian language course, I will have to see how will I be able to manage my work here? This is a regular course. Timing of my classes will also clash with my working hours," he said.

Meena has three children who are studying in 9th, 7th and 4th classes respectively. While financial problems might be only concern for him at the moment, there are promises of support for him. "We are very happy to learn that someone from our team has achieved this feat. We will support him in his endeavour to the best of our capacity," said Rajesh Pawar, head of the JNU's security department.

Niharika, a student at the campus, said, "It feels so good that Ramjal Bhaiya will now study in our university. The university is inclusive in its nature which enables every individual to explore his full potential irrespective of his caste, religion and family background here."

(With ANI inputs)