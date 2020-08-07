West Bengal: Refused admission, two COVID-infected SAIL staffers stage dharna before hospital

In a bizzare incident, two COVID-19 positive staff members of Steel Authority of India Limited in Asansol, staged a dharna in front of a hospital after being refused admission.

The patients allege that the hospital refused to admit them even though they tested positive for the deadly virus. They are sitting in protest in front of SAIL's Burnpur hospital's main gate.

The two staff members of Steel Authority of India Limited had tested positive but were asymptomatic. As the patients showed no symptoms, the hospital authorities asked them to home quarrantine themselves.

However after spending a day in home quarantine, they felt that they cannot be taken care of at their homes and should be admitted in the hospital.

In West Bengal, there are 24,666 active COVID-19 cases, with 63084 recoveries, and 1958 deaths.

There has been an increase of 2061 COVID-19 cases, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.