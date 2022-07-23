Search icon
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee sent to 2-day ED custody in teacher recruitment scam

ED on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

File photo

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for two days on Saturday. He was presented at the Bankshall Court in Kolkata.

The central agency on Saturday arrested the West Bengal Minister in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in the state after being grilled for over 11 hours on Friday.

Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the Commerce and Industries Department minister in the Trinamool Congress government, is considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee. 

He is also the West Bengal General Secretary of TMC and holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Chatterjee has served as the Education Minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet from 2014 to 2021.

Chatterjee was elected as an MLA from Behala Paschim on a TMC ticket in 2001 and has been holding the South Kolkata seat ever since then. Before Banerjee-led TMC came to power in 2001, Chatterjee was the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly from 2006 to 2011.

READ | TMC breaks silence on party heavyweight Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, spokesperson says this

