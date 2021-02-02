West Bengal announces reopening of schools from February 12, details here

Schools in West Bengal are all set to reopen from February 12, 2021. On Tuesday, West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee announced the reopening of schools for class 9 to class 12.

Due to the COVID induced lockdown the schools have remained closed for the past ten months. Several states in India have already reopened schools this month with proper COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The school administration will be scrutinized on the basis of how effectively they are following the Standard Operating Procedures.

The Minister further added that the schools are being thoroughly sanitised. The schools across West Bengal have remained shut since March 16, 2020. Students and teachers are not at any risk of contracting COVID-19.

The consent of parents will be mandatory for attending physical classes. Also, physical attendance may not be compulsory for students.

The school buildings are thoroughly sanitized at regular intervals as per SOPs. Some students and teachers' associations have been demanding phase-wise resumption of classes. The government may consider this in taking the decision.

Arrangements have to be made for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washrooms, laboratories, libraries, etc. on the school campus and ensure proper ventilation in indoor spaces.

The Union health ministry has asked school authorities to maintain a six feet distance between students. Similar rules should be followed by the staff and students in all the common areas.

West Bengal Board Exams 2021 for class 10 would begin on June 1, 2021 and end on June 10, 2021. The West Bengal state board exam for class 12 will begin on June 15, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2021.