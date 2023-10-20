Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states, check complete forecast

Headlines

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

Durga Puja 2023: Best shubho pujo wishes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

9 times Allu Arjun inspired us with strong messages

10 best countries for remote work

6 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest photo divides the internet, netizens say 'isse apne papa ke...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states, check complete forecast

Odisha is expected to have a damp Dussehra due to a developing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rainfall in several regions of south, central, and northwest India during the previous several days has lowered temperatures, particularly in Delhi and certain areas of Punjab and Haryana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the country's northwest will experience dry weather over the next several days, while the southern states—Kerala and Tamil Nadu, in particular—will probably see a lot of rain. 

However, during the course of the next day, it is predicted that the Low-Pressure Area that is currently over the Southeast and neighboring East Central Arabian Sea would strengthen into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area in the East Central and Southeast Arabian Sea. It will then probably intensify into a Depression over the Central Arabian Sea by October 21.

Around October 20, another Low-Pressure Area is predicted to form over the central areas of the Bay of Bengal. The remaining portions of the nation won't see any noteworthy weather over the next five days.

Damp Dussehra is predicted for Odisha as a result of a low-pressure system that is building in the Bay of Bengal. Rain is predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 23 and 24. The regional meteorological center's director, H R Biswas, stated that the state will see dry weather from October 20 to 23 and that some regions would get light to moderate rainfall until October 19. As a result, rain is predicted for several of Odisha's coastal regions on October 23 and 24.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: Hurry and grab the best offers on water heaters

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India in World Cup 2023?

Mizoram elections 2023: AAP releases first list of 4 candidates for assembly polls in November

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE