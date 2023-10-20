Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these states, check complete forecast

Odisha is expected to have a damp Dussehra due to a developing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

Rainfall in several regions of south, central, and northwest India during the previous several days has lowered temperatures, particularly in Delhi and certain areas of Punjab and Haryana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the country's northwest will experience dry weather over the next several days, while the southern states—Kerala and Tamil Nadu, in particular—will probably see a lot of rain.

However, during the course of the next day, it is predicted that the Low-Pressure Area that is currently over the Southeast and neighboring East Central Arabian Sea would strengthen into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area in the East Central and Southeast Arabian Sea. It will then probably intensify into a Depression over the Central Arabian Sea by October 21.

Around October 20, another Low-Pressure Area is predicted to form over the central areas of the Bay of Bengal. The remaining portions of the nation won't see any noteworthy weather over the next five days.

Damp Dussehra is predicted for Odisha as a result of a low-pressure system that is building in the Bay of Bengal. Rain is predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 23 and 24. The regional meteorological center's director, H R Biswas, stated that the state will see dry weather from October 20 to 23 and that some regions would get light to moderate rainfall until October 19. As a result, rain is predicted for several of Odisha's coastal regions on October 23 and 24.