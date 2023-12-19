Weather update: IMD predicts dense fog, coldwave for several states; check latest forecast here

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

According to the most recent weather report, there is a high probability of dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana over the next five days, over northwest Uttar Pradesh over the next three days, and over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the early hours of tomorrow.

Furthermore, according to the weather agency, there is a high probability of localised pockets of cold wave conditions throughout Punjab tonight and tomorrow (December 19 and 20, 2023).

Check the latest weather forecast:

On December 19, there will probably be light to moderate rainfall in several locations over south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe, as well as in most regions over Lakshadweep. After that, the amount of rainfall will probably decrease considerably. On December 19, 2023, there is a chance of isolated, heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep and southern Tamil Nadu.

Situation in Chennai

According to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, up to ten persons have died as a result of the unprecedented downpour that has pounded various southern districts over the past two days, disrupting daily life.

The top bureaucrat claimed that exceptionally high rainfall was received in the regions affected within two days. The rainfall in the districts of Tirunelveli and Tuticorin has resulted in ten deaths. He informed reporters at the Secretariat that some people perished from electrocution and some died as a result of the wall collapse.

Delhi weather

The meteorological office reported that Delhi's maximum temperature on Tuesday was 23.5 degrees Celsius, which is a degree above average. Mist is predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The morning low temperature in the city was 7.8 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this time of year.

(With inputs from PTI)

