Weather update: IMD issues red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand; check latest forecast

Indian Meteorological Department issues red and orange alerts in 15 states amid heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red and orange alert in numerous locations due to unfavourable meteorological conditions as unseasonably heavy rains and unpredictable weather persist in numerous states throughout the nation.

A red alert has been issued in coastal Karnataka which is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Kerala, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

For the following four days, especially until July 26, several states are predicted to see significant rains, according to the most recent IMD update. More landslides are also anticipated in Himachal Pradesh and other mountainous regions of the nation due to this recent downpour.

Light rainfall is also expected in Haryana and Chandigarh till July 26.

Despite the fact that the Yamuna River level in the nation's capital has already beyond the danger level, no rain has yet been forecast for Delhi NCR for this week.