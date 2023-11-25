Headlines

India

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert, predicts heavy rain for several states; check IMD forecast for next 4 days

According to the IMD's forecast, there will be sporadic heavy rainfall on Sunday in the regions of Gujarat, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, southeast Rajasthan, and southwest Madhya Pradesh.

DNA Web Team

Nov 25, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

A warning of orange has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for areas of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh due to the possibility of isolated heavy precipitation on Sunday. According to the IMD's forecast, there will be sporadic heavy rainfall on Sunday in the regions of Gujarat, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, southeast Rajasthan, and southwest Madhya Pradesh. The weather service said of Rajasthan, "There is a chance of hailstorm in East Rajasthan on November 26."

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation may form by Sunday in the South Andaman Sea and its environs, and by Monday, it is expected that a low-pressure system will be over the nearby Southeast Bay of Bengal. By November 29, this circulation may shift to the west-northwest and deepen into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

Furthermore, from Sunday through Tuesday, the weather service predicted light rainfall in certain areas of the Western Himalayan Region and the plains of Northwest India. On Monday, there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A 'yellow alert' has been issued by IMD for Sunday in the Maharashtra districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, alerting people to the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and wind gusts reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. This warning for Palghar is also in effect for Monday.

IMD's forecast for Sunday calls for thunderstorms in certain parts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, along with lightning, hail, and heavy rain. Similar weather, including strong winds and heavy rain, is anticipated in isolated areas of the North Konkan.

Isolated locations may encounter thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and strong winds in the districts of South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra. Up until November 28, similar weather conditions are anticipated to continue, bringing with them light to moderate rain in these areas.

