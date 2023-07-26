Headlines

India

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in these states; IMD issues red, orange alert till July 28, check full list

IMD also issued a red alert in Maharashtra's Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Ratnagiri districts for July 26. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several Indian states till July 28 as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, among other states. 

A cloud burst in Kullu’s Gadsa Valley washed away bridges and destroyed several houses as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh. On July 27, IMD also predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 

IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani said that Telangana's Nizamabad experienced the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, recording 400 mm of rainfall. 

A red alert was also issued for Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, for the next two days. 

Maharashtra 

IMD, on Tuesday, also issued a red alert in Maharashtra's Raigad, Pune, Satara, and Ratnagiri districts for July 26. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane.

Delhi-NCR 

IMD says that Delhi is likely to receive constant rain over the next four to six days. Rain alerts were issued from July 25 to July 28.

On July 27, heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Odisha and Karnataka 

IMD has issued an orange alert for all the coastal districts and Malnad region in Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. 

Northeast India 

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya for July 28. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

