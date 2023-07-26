Viral video: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy calls out Kareena Kapoor for this reason, says 'she didn't even...', watch

In the video, though Narayana Murthy criticised the actor, his wife Sudha Murty tried to defend Kareena Kapoor Khan for her actions. However, Narayana Murthy still went on to explain the incident that involved Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A video is going viral on the internet with Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy criticising Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for ignoring her fans on a flight. During a conversation at the IIT Kanpur, Narayana Murthy expressed his shock at Kareena Kapoor Kha's lack of acknowledgment towards her fans.

The video is old but is going viral on social media.

He said, "The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react."

Narayana Murthy then added, "I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute that's all they were expecting."

Sudha Murty also interrupted him and tried to defend Kareena Kapoor Khan by saying, "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired. Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million."

However, Narayana Murthy countered his wife's point by saying, "That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.