Viral video: Isha Ambani takes a break from mommy duties to enjoy dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

While Isha Ambani sported a no-makeup look dressed in a yellow shirt and black lower, Anand Piramal chose to wear a blue t-shirt with black pyjama. The duo was accompanied by their security personnel and a convoy of cars.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani often grabs the headlines when she is spotted out and about in Mumbai. Many photos and videos of Isha Ambani go viral on social media among which is an unseen video as Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal were seen exiting a restaurant after enjoying a dinner date. 

Isha Ambani seemed to take a break from her mommy duties and enjoyed a date night with her husband of close to 6 years Anand Piramal. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are parents to twins - Krishna and Aadiya. 

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were caught by paparazzi as they exited a local restaurant in Mumbai after dinner. Both Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen in a casual ensemble for their dinner date. 

While Isha Ambani sported a no-makeup look dressed in a yellow shirt and black lower, Anand Piramal chose to wear a blue t-shirt with black pyjama. The duo was accompanied by their security personnel and a convoy of cars.

A few months back, a mushy video of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal went viral from the NMACC event. The video was shared on Instagram in which Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani could be seen, so in love, stealing a romantic moment for themselves. 

In the video, Anand Piramal could be seen giving a sweet kiss on Isha Ambani's hand amid the NMACC gala. Anand Piramal's romantic gesture towards Isha Ambani left her blushing. 

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in a lavish ceremony on December 12, 2018. Isha Ambani delivered her twins, Aadiya and Krishna, on November 19, 2022, four years after her marriage to Anand Piramal.

