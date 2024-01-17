Weather Update: Cold to severe cold wave warning issued for several states; check latest IMD forecast

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India beat Afghanistan in second Super Over thriller, sweep series 3-0

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

'Understand actions that countries take in self defence': India on Iran missile strike in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How to protect yourself from Call Forwarding Scam

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

10 strongest currencies in the world

Batters with most sixes in T20Is

10 animals that bring good luck

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Manoj Bajpayee reveals his viral shirtless photo with six-pack abs was photoshopped: 'It's impossible to...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: Cold to severe cold wave warning issued for several states; check latest IMD forecast

Dense fog warnings are issued for regions including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, anticipating very dense fog during late night and early morning hours.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As winter takes a firm hold on the Indian subcontinent, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a thorough weather update, emphasizing the ongoing cold wave and predicting its continuation in several states.

In many parts of Punjab and some areas of Haryana-Chandigarh, temperatures have dropped to a bone-chilling 2-5°C, while regions like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north Chhattisgarh are experiencing temperatures in the range of 6-10°C. These temperatures are 1-3°C below the usual for this time of year.

The IMD explains that the cold conditions are due to jet stream winds at high altitudes, causing cold air to sink over the plains of North India. This phenomenon is expected to last for the next five days, keeping the cold wave strong.

The forecast also mentions the possibility of light rainfall and snowfall in the higher regions of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 17. Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India may experience light to moderate rainfall between January 17 and 18, with isolated hailstorms in Sikkim on January 17.

Dense fog warnings are issued for various areas, with Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal likely to have very dense fog during the late night and early morning hours.

The IMD predicts continued cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until January 21, and similar conditions in isolated pockets of West and East Uttar Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by about 2-4°C is expected over the next two days in Northwest India and East India. However, the cold wave is likely to persist in many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School teacher grooves to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, viral video wins internet

Watch: India's pioneer in the NBA, 'Giant' Satnam Singh transforms into a chokeslam artist

Meet Sumit Nagal, 26-year-old tennis player shining at Australian Open, leaves star player…

Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli, receives garlands, watch viral video

Meet woman, a Stanford graduate who left a high-paying job in US to build Rs 8000 crore company with her husband

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE