'We are like-minded parties working for nation, small differences should not unsettle us': PM Modi at NDA meeting

At the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting called in Delhi on Sunday, ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the alliance parties to not let "small differences come in between the alliance's benefit". The comment was a nod to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, where pre-poll allies BJP and Shiv Sena fell apart following the results over the issue of government formation.

"Let us work together for the people. We have been given a massive mandate, let's respect that. We are like-minded parties despite not having the same ideology. Small differences should not unsettle us," Prime Minister Modi said, stressing on the fact that the government's work should reach the masses. As a morale booster for the entire alliance, PM Modi cited his interactions with Indians living overseas, whose perceptions, he said, had changed about their native land.

Modi highlighted the need for a Co-ordination Committee to ensure better coordination among parties in the alliance. This alliance was also reiterated by Lok Janta Party chief Chirag Paswan who said that had there been a coordination committee, the Shiv Sena would not have pulled out of the NDA alliance. Shiv Sena's absence in the meeting was felt, he said, since they had been one of the oldest parties in the alliance. "There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed," Paswan said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on Saturday confirmed that their party would not be attending the November 17 NDA meeting called by the BJP "considering the developments in Maharashtra." The lone Union Minister from Shiv Sena, Arvind Sawant, had also resigned following the party's decision to distance itself away from the BJP over alleged non-deliverance of promises. What's more, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has also decided that its members will sit in the Opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha from now on, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut had confirmed.

All of these have resulted from the bitter feud between the two parties in the state of Maharashtra, with no end in sight.

resident's Rule was imposed in the state on Thursday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years was not accepted by the BJP.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to enlist the support of NCP and Congress for an alliance government.

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended an all-party meeting today that was attended by 27 parties. There, the Prime Minister said that the most important job of the House is to discuss and debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi later told reporters.

PM Modi also asked all the Members of the Parliament (MP) to make a daily appearance in the winter session of the Parliament that is scheduled to begin from November 18 and will continue till December 13. "Everyone's attendance is compulsory," the Prime Minister said.