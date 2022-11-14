‘Was very emotional’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan recalls meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan (File photo)

Nalini Sriharan, who was convicted in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was released from jail after being imprisoned for over 30 years. Sriharan has been sentenced to death but was recently released by the Supreme Court.

After her release on Sunday, Nalini Sriharan recalled the emotional meeting between her and Rajiv Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in 2008. Vadra, who is a prominent Congress leader, had appeared “very emotional” during the meeting.

Nalini Sriharan addressed her first-ever press conference on Sunday after being released from jail and recalled her meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra around 14 years ago. She said that Vadra wanted to know all the aspects of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters here answering a question on the meeting. Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father, and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Despite the passage of time, Priyanka's wounds caused by her father's killing did not heal when she met her. Apparently, by using the word "wounds" Nalini referred to the aspect of emotional trauma. When asked again if Vadra cried, she nodded and said "yes."

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as they pertained to Priyanka's personal views, she said. Sriharan further said that she gave Vadra all the information she had about the killing of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Further, many reporters asked Nalini Sriharan if she had plans to meet the Gandhi family after her release from jail, to which she replied that she had no plans to do so since she is still associated with the case.

As per PTI reports, Nalini said, “I am not planning to meet anyone from the Gandhi family. We are under the case. There is no possibility of me meeting them.”

(With inputs from agencies)

