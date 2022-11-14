Search icon
2012 Delhi Chhawala rape-murder case: Ex-CJI UU Lalit reveals why he passed order to release all 3 convicts

The release of the three convicts in the harrowing 2012 Delhi rape case of a 19-year-old woman sparked massive outrage across the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Former CJI UU Lalit (File photo)

A huge wave of outrage was heard across the country when the Supreme Court decided to release three convicts who were imprisoned for life in relation to the harrowing 2012 Delhi Chhawala rape-murder case, whose victim was a 19-year-old woman.

Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, who was on the Supreme Court bench which decided to acquit the three convicts in the gruesome rape-murder case, revealed why he and the bench decided to pass the order of release despite the outrage.

Justice UU Lalit, while speaking to Times Now, defended the actions of the court and said that the three convicts were released because the prosecution failed to prove a solid case against them, and the evidence presented against them was not substantial to prove that they were the perpetrators.

Despite the massive uproar against the verdict of the Supreme Court, ex-CJI UU Lalit said that only evidence matters in front of the court and not sentiments. He further states that the circumstances that led to the conviction of the accused did not form a complete chain.

While delivering the verdict of their acquittal, the Supreme Court bench had said that the evidence presented against the accused was not well established, with the prosecution failing to form a proper case against them.

Earlier, the three convicts were imprisoned for life after they were accused of brutally gang raping and murdering a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawala area on December 2012. A court in the national capital later sentenced the three men to death.

The 2012 Delhi Chhawala rape case made a lot of noise in the entire country due to its brutal and gruesome nature. The mutilated body of the woman was found burnt in a field in Haryana, with several brutal wounds on her body.

The wounds on her body suggested that she was sexually assaulted and hit with car tools and earthen pots. The post-mortem reports further revealed that she was raped and murdered, and a case was registered in Delhi’s Najafgarh.

