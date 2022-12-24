Madhya Pradesh: 'Drunk' cop throws his uniform on road, suspended after video goes viral (photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Madhya Pradesh: A police constable has been suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district was suspended after a video purportedly showed him taking off his uniform and throwing it towards onlookers on a road. The video apparently shows the cop in an inebriated condition.

The incident occurred on Friday evening and the video of it has gone viral on social media. The cop, Sushil Mandavi, had met with an accident in a drunken state and was advised to undergo counselling at that time, Harda Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar Agrawal said.

"The constable, identified as Sushil Mandavi, was suspended after the video of his act emerged," Harda SP Agrawal said.

The video shows the allegedly drunk police constable and a shirtless man arguing with each other on a road in Harda town with onlookers around them. During their argument, the constable sits on the road on his knees and starts removing his uniform.

Initially, he removes his shirt and throws it towards the onlookers and later also takes off his pair of pants and then continues to argue with the man.

(With inputs from PTI)