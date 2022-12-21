Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old boy falls into well while playing in courtyard of his house, video goes viral (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Madhya Pradesh viral video: A 7-year-old boy fell into a 40-feet deep well while playing in the courtyard of his house. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Monday evening. This incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. A video of this is going viral on social media.

The video shows two boys playing in the courtyard of Pawan Jain's house. One of the boys can be seen walking along the narrow edge of the elevated platform. The boy suddenly fell through a small grate covering the well.

Luckily, a friend of the boy was playing there at the time of the incident. He saw the child falling into the well and quickly asked for help. Hearing the cries of the children, the family members rushed out of the house.

The boy was rescued by the owner of the house who acted swiftly and rescued the boy within 3 minutes. The incident did not turn into a major tragedy.

Watch the viral video here:

