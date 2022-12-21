Man steals the show with his energetic dance performance on Rajasthani song, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is a goldmine of content that can keep you entertained at all times. Some internet videos will never leave your mind because they are simply epic. While we are on that, let's talk about a video of a man dancing at a function on Rajasthani song, which has gone crazy viral on social media. Well, the man's energetic dance performance on Rajasthani song is making the internet groove too and you should definitely check it out.

The now-viral video was shared by @rajasthani_banjare on Instagram. The wonderful footage shows the man donning a Rajasthani pagadi while showing different dance moves with a huge smile on his face. The man can be seen shaking a leg to catchy a Rajasthani song. We are sure that his energetic performance may also make you groove. Amazing is the word, quite literally!

The video was posted on December 7. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were highly impressed by the elderly man's performance and showered their love in the comments section.

“Wow, going to start gyming so I can dance like him at 82,” wrote an Instagram user. “Guru ji, on fire” expressed another. “Mauj kardi uncle” commented a third. “This is so so stunning.. really loved your dance,” posted a fourth.