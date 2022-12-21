Deer escapes Crocodile only to get caught by Leopard, viral video takes internet by storm

Screengrab

New Delhi: Life in a forest may appear serene and amazing from a distance, but that is not how it actually happens. No one is safe here, so both the hunter and the prey must be cautious. Herbivores are more vulnerable because they constantly put their lives in danger for food, but hunters can be defeated on occasion due to a game of time and circumstance. Crocodiles are thought to be among the fastest hunters in the animal kingdom, not just among reptiles. However, this video describes how fate can be altered in a matter of seconds. The viral video shows a deer that prevented itself from the attack of a crocodile eventually gets hunted by a leopard.

Shared on Twitter by user named @natureisbruta1, the viral video opens with a deer defending itself against a crocodile attack. However, the herbivore became prey to a deadly leopard.

Since being shared, the thrilling occurrence has received over 80,000 views on Twitter and thousands of likes. Though viewers marked their presence in the comment section with a lot of laughing emojis on the fate of the deer, they also did not forget to laud the reflexes of the leopard. "Was rooting for lil buddy," wrote a Twitter user. "It is so sad!" commented another. "Better luck next time my deer," expressed a third. "This look so so scary.. but i am thrilled," posted a fourth.

READ: First look of banknotes bearing King Charles III unveiled, see pics here

Previously, a similar type of video went viral on social media, but the results were very different. A crocodile can be seen unexpectedly emerging from the water and attacking a herd of deer who were drinking water in the video. Although the majority of the deer fled successfully, one did not. The crocodile grabbed one of the deer's legs and dragged it into the water in an instant. Watch the clip here: